Piper Sandler Comments on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.28.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.