Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $10.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $21.29 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $562.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

