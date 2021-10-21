PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,760.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $802,353.63 and approximately $1,760.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,780,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

