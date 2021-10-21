Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Down 6.1%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.60. 6,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 509,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.34.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.