Plantronics (POLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Plantronics has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.500-$0.700 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. On average, analysts expect Plantronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

POLY opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

POLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Plantronics news, COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

