Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

PLRX stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $634.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

