Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $40.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

