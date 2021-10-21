Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $177.00

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 175.30 ($2.29), with a volume of 570926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.29).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.64. The company has a market capitalization of £455.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

