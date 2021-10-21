PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Director David B. Seaburg Sells 31,037 Shares

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Director David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $17,070.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,210. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PolarityTE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,565,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the second quarter worth $2,193,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PolarityTE by 159.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 705,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in PolarityTE by 50.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 281,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

