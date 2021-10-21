Polkadot (DOT) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $43.04 or 0.00067931 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion and approximately $2.66 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00071253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00102259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,418.86 or 1.00098345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.48 or 0.06462604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00022545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

