Polygon Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ping Identity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $27.81. 3,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.