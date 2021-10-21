Polygon Management Ltd. Buys 17,443 Shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bridgetown 2 were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the second quarter worth about $6,630,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 24.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 79.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the second quarter worth about $12,772,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTNB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,445. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

