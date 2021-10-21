Polygon Management Ltd. Invests $2.53 Million in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

CPARU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

