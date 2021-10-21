Polygon Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $12,072,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,810,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,003,000.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

Shares of SMIHU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.