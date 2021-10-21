Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.85-15.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.81. Pool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.460-$14.960 EPS.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $29.82 on Thursday, reaching $493.66. 7,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $469.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.77. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $479.83.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

