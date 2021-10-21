Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

BPOP opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. Popular has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $83.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In related news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

