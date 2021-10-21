Power Index Pool Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,863.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $716,226.06 and approximately $18,863.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00005445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00068842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,826.74 or 1.00023315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.12 or 0.06339507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022392 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

