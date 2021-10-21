PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.670-$6.730 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.67-6.73 EPS.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $160.43. 1,739,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.69.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

