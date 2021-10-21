PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PrairieSky Royalty traded as high as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.74, with a volume of 246333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.40.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.90. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.84.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

