Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.