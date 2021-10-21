Premier Financial (PFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Premier Financial to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFC opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 982.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Premier Financial worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

