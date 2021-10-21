Price Michael F Sells 10,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Price Michael F cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Price Michael F’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.66. 151,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,099,397. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $41.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

