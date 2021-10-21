Price Michael F Sells 794,000 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Price Michael F lessened its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,000 shares during the quarter. BlackBerry makes up approximately 1.1% of Price Michael F’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Price Michael F owned about 0.15% of BlackBerry worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,194,139. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $157,048.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,525 shares of company stock worth $3,396,778 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

