Price Michael F Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Price Michael F purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.44. 53,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,853. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.