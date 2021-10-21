Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

NYSE IPG opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

