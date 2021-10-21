Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,452 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,588,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377,569 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $37.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.