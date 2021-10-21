Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.78.

RGA opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

