Private Advisor Group LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 41,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,410,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

