Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

