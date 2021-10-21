Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $285,000 Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,452,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $132.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.31. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $133.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

