Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,685,000 after buying an additional 571,107 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,743,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,811 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 399,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.