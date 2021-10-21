Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $143.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average is $124.09. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $143.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

