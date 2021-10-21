ProShare Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,151,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 21.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 14.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

