ProShare Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after buying an additional 438,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

