ProShare Advisors LLC Has $694,000 Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after buying an additional 5,776,657 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $16,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,806 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,289,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 974,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,929,000 after purchasing an additional 900,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

