ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,815 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Get California Resources alerts:

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE CRC opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $5,365,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,926 shares of company stock valued at $87,930,428 in the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.