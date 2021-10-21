ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

