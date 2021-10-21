ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 373 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Magellan Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.95 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

