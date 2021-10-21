ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $244,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEN stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

