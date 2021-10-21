ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.77

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.77 and last traded at $133.67, with a volume of 1409514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.31.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $49,452,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $355,000. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.3% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.