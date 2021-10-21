ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €20.00 by Warburg Research

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.90 ($23.41).

ETR:PSM opened at €14.97 ($17.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.89 and its 200-day moving average is €16.85. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

