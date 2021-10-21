Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.98

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.98 and traded as high as $16.98. Provident Financial shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 25,491 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $125.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

