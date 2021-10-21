Prudential PLC Acquires 10,306 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,614 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,425,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,005,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,956,000 after purchasing an additional 882,015 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.19 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of -139.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

