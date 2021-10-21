Prudential PLC Acquires 104,796 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 83.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,796 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,546,000 after buying an additional 3,852,255 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $98,686,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after buying an additional 3,162,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 154.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,940,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after buying an additional 2,994,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $57,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

