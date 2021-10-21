Prudential PLC Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC increased its position in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 177,173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 398,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of BCE opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

