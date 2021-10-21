Prudential PLC Invests $3.55 Million in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after buying an additional 60,692 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,778,000 after buying an additional 321,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

