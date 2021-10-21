Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 15,083 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $271.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.60 and its 200-day moving average is $256.62. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $26,898,263. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

