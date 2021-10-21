Prudential PLC Sells 882,150 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,150 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

