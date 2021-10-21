PS Business Parks (PSB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. On average, analysts expect PS Business Parks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSB opened at $175.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.65. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $176.24. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PS Business Parks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of PS Business Parks worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

