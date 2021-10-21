PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.